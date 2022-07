Minecraft : Le DLC « Bob l'éponge » est disponible

Swim on down to Bikini Bottom with the new @SpongeBob DLC from @SparkUniverse! Explore Bikini Bottom’s iconic locations with Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, and more. Don’t forget to pick up your free Character Creator item in the dressing room!



🧽 https://t.co/9NcNDY9ij1 pic.twitter.com/gdzDxCRagX