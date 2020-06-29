Hideo Kojima tease encore son nouveau projet sur les réseaux sociaux

Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6U— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2020
Si Kojima a déclaré vouloir travailler sur plusieurs concepts, dont un jeu d'horreur révolutionnaire, l'acteur américain Norman Reedus avait également annoncé être en discussion avec le producteur afin de travailler une nouvelle fois ensemble sur un nouveau projet, peut-être la suite de Death Stranding ? Nous en saurons davantage dans les mois à venir.
Working on the concept with listening to “OASIS” by Kitaro I recently bought. I(I used to have the vinyl) Love the illustration by Shusei Nagaoka. pic.twitter.com/hRLyZmnhe5— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 27, 2020
