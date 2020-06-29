Petit Logo
Death Stranding
Hideo Kojima tease encore son nouveau projet sur les réseaux sociaux
Publié le 29 juin 2020
par Jeanne Bernier
5194
points

Hideo Kojima tease encore son nouveau projet sur les réseaux sociaux

Hideo Kojima aime être mystérieux et s'amuse à jouer avec les nerfs des joueurs en publiant de temps à autre quelques images dévoilant furtivement ses futurs projets.
Il y a plusieurs mois de cela, nous apprenions que Hideo Kojima travaillait d'ores et déjà sur son nouveau projet. Restant très mystérieux pour le moment, le producteur n'hésite pas à teaser quelques images de son concept sur les réseaux sociaux.

Travaillant actuellement en collaboration avec le directeur artistique Yoji Shinkawa (Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding), Hideo Kojima a expliqué que les deux hommes s'échangeaient des e-mails et des textes, discutant alors de plusieurs détails concernant ce prochain, à savoir le réglage de chaque personnage, l'arrière-plan, le monde, la couleur, les caractéristiques, les rôles, les images, les idées ainsi que les mots-clés.

Qui plus est, Kojima a également parlé de la musique qu'il écoutait durant la conception de son nouveau projet en accompagnant son texte d'une photo de son bureau. Nous pouvons y voir des croquis qui semblent représenter un vaisseau spatial
Si Kojima a déclaré vouloir travailler sur plusieurs concepts, dont un jeu d'horreur révolutionnaire, l'acteur américain Norman Reedus avait également annoncé être en discussion avec le producteur afin de travailler une nouvelle fois ensemble sur un nouveau projet, peut-être la suite de Death Stranding ? Nous en saurons davantage dans les mois à venir.
