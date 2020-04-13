Cyberpunk 2077 : Nous en apprenons plus sur les gangs The 6th Street et Mox

Founded by veterans of the 4th Corporate War tired of the helplessness of the NCPD, 6th Street was meant to serve and protect the community of Vista del Rey. Today their interpretation of the law and “bringing justice to the city” is questionable and self-serving. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/vnfz7AsHpu— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 10, 2020
En attendant d'autres informations sur les prochains gangs, nous vous rappelons que Cyberpunk 2077 est toujours prévu pour le 17 septembre 2020 sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One. Une version propre aux consoles de nouvelle génération sera également disponible, mais après leur lancement.
Formed in 2076 after the death of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, a strip club owner & ex-prostitute who treated her workers fairly and defended them from violent clients, The Mox refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys” from violence and abuse. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/X1Ie8JjPYo— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 8, 2020
