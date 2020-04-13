Petit Logo
Cyberpunk 2077 : Nous en apprenons plus sur les gangs The 6th Street et Mox
Publié le 13 avril 2020
par Jeanne Bernier
CD Projekt Red a décidé de nous en dire un peu plus sur certains gangs qui constituent son jeu Cyberpunk 2077.
Il y a quelques jours maintenant, nous découvrions les emblèmes de tous les gangs présents dans Cyberpunk 2077, qui est attendu pour le 17 septembre prochain. La firme polonaise commence ainsi à dévoiler quelques informations supplémentaires, notamment à propos des gangs.

The 6th Street

Fondé par les vétérans de la 4e Guerre d'Entreprises, the 6th Street avait pour but, à l'origine, de servir et protéger la communauté de Vista del Rey, l'un des quartiers de Night City. Cependant, les choses ont bien changé depuis, et ce qui n'était qu'une organisation s'est transformée peu à peu en un gang, traînant alors dans des affaires louches et de corruption. 

The Mox

CD Projekt a également présenté un autre des gangs présents dans son jeu, celui des Mox. Ce dernier a été fondé en 2076 après la mort de la propriétaire du club de strip-tease et ex-prostituée, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Borden. Celui-ci a pour but de protéger ses travailleuses et travailleurs des clients violents, mais également des abus qu'ils subissent.
En attendant d'autres informations sur les prochains gangs, nous vous rappelons que Cyberpunk 2077 est toujours prévu pour le 17 septembre 2020 sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One. Une version propre aux consoles de nouvelle génération sera également disponible, mais après leur lancement.
