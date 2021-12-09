The Game Awards 2021 : Le palmarès complet

Les Game Awards
sont, en quelque sorte, l'équivalent des célèbres Oscars dans l'industrie vidéoludique. Pour cette nouvelle édition, la huitième pour être plus précis, Geoff Keighley
, le créateur de l’événement, s'est entouré de nombreuses personnalités, n'évoluant pas forcément dans le milieu, afin de dévoiler les jeux primés des différentes catégories annoncées, mais aussi pour révéler au monde entier de nouveaux titres qui marqueront, à coup sûr, les prochaines éditions.
Palmarès des Game Awards 2021
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Nier Replicant
MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
- Deathloop
- ★ Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
- Erika Mori pour Alex Chen - Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito pour Anton Castillo - Far Cry 6
- Jason Kelly pour Colt Vahn - Deathloop
- ★ Maggie Robertson pour Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha pour Julianna Blake - Deathloop
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- ★ Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- ★ Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
MEILLEUR SOUTIEN COMMUNAUTAIRE
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Innovation en matière d'accessibilité
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- ★ Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLES
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
- Demon Slayer - Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Warioware: Get it Together
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT
- Chris « Simp » Lehr (ATL FaZe, Call of Duty)
- Heo « ShowMaker » Su (DWG KIA, League of Legends)
- Magomed « Collapse » Khalilov (Team Spirit, DOTA 2)
- ★ Oleksandr « S1mple » Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Tyson « TenZ » Ngo (Sentinels, Valorant)
MEILLEUR TEAM ESPORT
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DGW KIA (League of Legends)
- ★ Natus Vincere (CSGO)
- Sentinels (VALORANT)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
MEILLEUR COACH ESPORT
- Airat « Silent » Gaziev (Team Spirit, DOTA 2)
- Andrey « Engh » Sholokhov (Gambit Esports, VALORANT)
- Andrii « B1ad3 » Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- James « Crowder » Crowder (Atlanta FaZe, Overwatch)
- ★ Kim « KkOma » Jeong-Gyun (DWG KIA, League of Legends)
MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
- League of Legends World Championship 2021
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
