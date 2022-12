UFL : Sa sortie n'est finalement plus prévue avant l'été 2023

On release date: We plan 2 release in Q3-Q4 2023. We don't yet have the exact date. Why is that so? Let me explain a little:

Now, a Holiday Announcement:

March 2023 we will have an event on YT, similar to the one in 2022 (watch it if you still haven't). We plan to show a FULL MATCH, no edits.

We will also venture into things we haven't spoken of before.

Looking forward to it. Excited and nervous, tbh