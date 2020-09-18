Petit Logo
God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok avait été teasé il y a plus d'un an

Officialisé lors de la conférence de Sony de septembre 2020, le prochain opus de la série God of War avait vraisemblablement été teasé une première fois il y a un peu plus d'un.
 
Publié le 18 septembre 2020
par Corentin Rimbert
0
En effet, en guise de clôture du PlayStation Showcase de septembre, Santa Monica a annoncé que God of War serait de retour sur PlayStation 5, sans nous en dire plus pour le moment, si ce n'est la présence de Ragnarok.

Cependant, il semblerait que Cory Barlog, directeur du jeu et particulièrement adepte des réseaux sociaux, ait teasé cet opus en avril 2019 par le biais d'un thread sur Twitter. Comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessous, en examinant attentivement les premières lettres de chaque tweet, nous retrouvons la phrase « Ragnarok is Coming », soit la même phrase qui a été partagée ce mercredi 16 septembre.
Il semblerait cependant qu'aucun indice ne soit caché dans le texte ou les images. Pour en savoir davantage, nous allons simplement devoir patienter un peu plus, notamment pour avoir une première bande-annonce et un titre définitif. God of War Ragnarok est toutefois attendu sur PS5 en 2021.
