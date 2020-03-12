Petit Logo
Microsoft et Ubisoft devraient tenir une conférence en ligne pour remplacer l'E3 2020
Publié le 12 mars 2020
par Corentin Rimbert
1352
points

Microsoft et Ubisoft devraient tenir une conférence en ligne pour remplacer l'E3 2020

Dans les heures qui ont suivi l'annonce de l'annulation de l'E3 2020, certains acteurs de la convention se sont exprimés, indiquant qu'ils partageront leurs nouveautés dans un autre format que les habituelles conférences.
L'E3 2020 a été officiellement annulé ce 11 mars à cause du Coronavirus. Néanmoins, si les conférences auxquelles nous avons l'habitude d'assister ayant pour but de présenter les nouveautés de chaque studio n'auront pas lieu, certains réfléchissent d'ores et déjà à une alternative, et le format en ligne est naturellement privilégié.

Certains studios ont d'ailleurs déjà commencé à utiliser ce procéder pour partager leurs plans, à l'instar de Nintendo et Sony par l'intermédiaire des Nintendo Direct et des State of Play. Il semblerait qu'Ubisoft et Microsoft se tournent également vers cette solution, comme les deux sociétés l'ont annoncé sur leurs réseaux sociaux.
De nombreux autres studios devraient opter pour cette option, à savoir un live stream ou une vidéo pré-enregistrée, dans le but de nous dévoiler leurs futurs jeux, à l'instar de Warner Bros. qui semble avoir beaucoup de choses à présenter, mais reste à savoir si ces derniers se concerteront pour organiser une soirée où chacun présentera, tour à tour, ses nouveautés, ou si chaque studio le fera dans son coin.

Dans tous les cas, les studios de développement continueront à lever le voile sur leurs projets, quel que soit le moyen utilisé.
