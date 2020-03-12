Microsoft et Ubisoft devraient tenir une conférence en ligne pour remplacer l'E3 2020

Information concernant l'E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/Nab92nORzD— Ubisoft FR (@UbisoftFR) March 11, 2020
De nombreux autres studios devraient opter pour cette option, à savoir un live stream ou une vidéo pré-enregistrée, dans le but de nous dévoiler leurs futurs jeux, à l'instar de Warner Bros. qui semble avoir beaucoup de choses à présenter, mais reste à savoir si ces derniers se concerteront pour organiser une soirée où chacun présentera, tour à tour, ses nouveautés, ou si chaque studio le fera dans son coin.
E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020
