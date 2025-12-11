Where Winds Meet : La liste complète des trophées et des succès

Where Winds Meet possède plusieurs trophées et succès, qu'il convient de débloquer pour obtenir le 100 % ou Platine du jeu. Nous vous dévoilons la liste complète.

Liste des trophées et succès de Where Winds Meet

Intitulé trophée/succès Description Goose Slayer Defeat the Demon Goose once. Victory in the Abyss Defeat The Void King within 60s. Mighty Wolf Rider Defeat Wolf Maiden. Past Secrets Unsung Clear Campaign: Palace of Annals. Source of Still Shore Clear Campaign: Still Shore. Jinming Pool Secrets Clear Campaign: Jinming Pool. Speedrun in Granary Defeat Zheng E within 180s. Savior of Kaifeng Clear Campaign: Heavenfall. Broken Spear Victory Defeat the Nameless General. Quick on the Uptake - Qinghe Collect 150 Oddities in Quinghe. Quick on the Uptake - Kaifeng Collecter 250 Oddities in Kaifeng. Every Inch Covered - Kaifeng Collect 40 chests in Kaifeng. Horizon Seeker Reach the highest point in Qinghe: Moonveil Mountain Tower. King of the Stage Reach the highest point in Kaifeng: Beast Reverie. Paws on Point - Qinghe Solve 10 Meow Meow Puzzles in Qinghe. Feline Riddler - Kaifeng Solve 5 Meow Meow Puzzles in Kaifeng. Life Goes to Dogs Transform into a rural dog once. The Old Timer Got It Get defeated by Elder Gongsun in a Sparring. Echoes Unbound Reach Evg. Enhancement Lv.5. Power of Four Equip 4 Internal Arts. Perfect Harmony Tune an Epic gear to max level. First Resonance Enhance a piece of gear to LV.2. Skill at Hand Upgrade a Martial Style to Lv.30. Healing Hands Master the Panacea Fan. The Grand strategist Master the Strategic Sword. The Final Destiny - Qinghe Unlock the ending of main story of Ginqhe. Buddha's Afterglow Clear Campaign: Halo Peak. The First Finding Unlock a Dark Surge Story. Quirks of Fate - Qinghe Complete 3 Encounters in Qinghe. Quirks of Fate - Kaifeng Complete 3 Encounters in Southeast Kaifeng. Voice of the Valiant Chivalrous herald of silence. A Promise Fullfilled Witness the full story of the Granary of Plenty and its grain relief case. Every Inch Covered - Qinghe Collect 40 chests in Qinghe.

Disponible depuis le mois de novembre 2025 sur PC et PS5,possède, comme tous les autres jeux, de nombreux. Les joueurs et les joueuses qui souhaitent, d'ailleurs, décrocher le 100 % ou le Platine du titre d'Everstone Studio doivent nécessairement s'y intéresser et consulter les intitulés. D'ailleurs, dans ce qui suit, nous vous partageonsAfin d'empocher le 100 % ou Platine de, qui est baptisé « The Hero is the Voice of the World », la communauté doit progresser dans l'aventure, éliminer divers boss, mais aussi effectuer des actions bien précises. Mais, sans plus tarder, voici(seulement disponible en anglais, pour le moment) :Rappelons, en guise de conclusion, queest disponible sur diverses plateformes de jeu, c'est-à-dire sur PC et PS5.