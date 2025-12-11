Where Winds Meet : La liste complète des trophées et des succès

Where Winds Meet Codes (Septembre 2026)
Retrouvez une liste de tous les codes d'échange actifs et disponibles sur Where Winds Meet, vous permettant de récupérer de nombreux bonus !
|Intitulé trophée/succès
|Description
|Goose Slayer
|Defeat the Demon Goose once.
|Victory in the Abyss
|Defeat The Void King within 60s.
|Mighty Wolf Rider
|Defeat Wolf Maiden.
|Past Secrets Unsung
|Clear Campaign: Palace of Annals.
|Source of Still Shore
|Clear Campaign: Still Shore.
|Jinming Pool Secrets
|Clear Campaign: Jinming Pool.
|Speedrun in Granary
|Defeat Zheng E within 180s.
|Savior of Kaifeng
|Clear Campaign: Heavenfall.
|Broken Spear Victory
|Defeat the Nameless General.
|Quick on the Uptake - Qinghe
|Collect 150 Oddities in Quinghe.
|Quick on the Uptake - Kaifeng
|Collecter 250 Oddities in Kaifeng.
|Every Inch Covered - Kaifeng
|Collect 40 chests in Kaifeng.
|Horizon Seeker
|Reach the highest point in Qinghe: Moonveil Mountain Tower.
|King of the Stage
|Reach the highest point in Kaifeng: Beast Reverie.
|Paws on Point - Qinghe
|Solve 10 Meow Meow Puzzles in Qinghe.
|Feline Riddler - Kaifeng
|Solve 5 Meow Meow Puzzles in Kaifeng.
|Life Goes to Dogs
|Transform into a rural dog once.
|The Old Timer Got It
|Get defeated by Elder Gongsun in a Sparring.
|Echoes Unbound
|Reach Evg. Enhancement Lv.5.
|Power of Four
|Equip 4 Internal Arts.
|Perfect Harmony
|Tune an Epic gear to max level.
|First Resonance
|Enhance a piece of gear to LV.2.
|Skill at Hand
|Upgrade a Martial Style to Lv.30.
|Healing Hands
|Master the Panacea Fan.
|The Grand strategist
|Master the Strategic Sword.
|The Final Destiny - Qinghe
|Unlock the ending of main story of Ginqhe.
|Buddha's Afterglow
|Clear Campaign: Halo Peak.
|The First Finding
|Unlock a Dark Surge Story.
|Quirks of Fate - Qinghe
|Complete 3 Encounters in Qinghe.
|Quirks of Fate - Kaifeng
|Complete 3 Encounters in Southeast Kaifeng.
|Voice of the Valiant
|Chivalrous herald of silence.
|A Promise Fullfilled
|Witness the full story of the Granary of Plenty and its grain relief case.
|Every Inch Covered - Qinghe
|Collect 40 chests in Qinghe.
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