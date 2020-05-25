Étant donné que Riot ne semble pas encore au point sur tous les détails, il y a fort à parier qu'il faille attendre encore plusieurs semaines, a minima, avant de le voir arriver sur les serveurs.
The new mode is not deathmatch. HOWEVER, we hear the desire for that type of mode loud and clear. Aim practice, warming up, fragging out.— Jared Berbach (@darkhorse4life) May 21, 2020
We're currently working on the required tech and prototyping for a DM style mode.
Can't commit to a date yet, but we're on it!
Ces informations doivent, bien entendu, être prises avec des pincettes tant que Riot Games ne les aura pas officialisées. Nous devrions en apprendre prochainement à ce sujet, puisque VALORANT arrivera sur PC dès le 2 juin prochain, pour tous les joueurs.
Based on current game files:— floxay (@floxayyy) May 22, 2020
It looks like that the new game mode will be called 'Spike Rush'.
A match will last about 8-12 mins and orb -buff- mechanic(s) will be available in this mode like Speed Boost (and possibly Health Regen, Damage Boost, Enemy Reveal and more :) ) https://t.co/LAqtaUnpCp
