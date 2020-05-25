Petit Logo
VALORANT
VALORANT : Le mode Deathmatch n'arrivera pas tout de suite, des fuites pour un mode « Spike Rush »
Publié le 25 mai 2020
par Corentin Rimbert
4508
points

VALORANT : Le mode Deathmatch n'arrivera pas tout de suite, des fuites pour un mode « Spike Rush »

Malgré les rumeurs à son sujet, le mode Deathmatch n'arrivera pas tout de suite dans VALORANT. Un autre mode, nommé Spike Rush, a quant à lui été trouvé dans les fichiers du jeu.

Le mode Deathmatch ne sera pas le prochain mode

Alors que nous vous révélions, il y a quelques semaines, qu'un mode de jeu type Deathmatch pourrait prochainement être implanté dans VALORANT, il faudra patienter encore un peu. C'est en tout cas ce qu'a annoncé Jared Berbach, producteur et manager de VALORANT, sur son compte Twitter. Il a précisé que le nouveau mode n'est pas Deathmatch, même si les équipes de développement travaillent actuellement sur un prototype d'un tel mode. Ce dernier termine son message en expliquant qu'il ne peut « avancer de date de sortie » pour ce mode, qui est attendu par une grande partie des joueurs.
Étant donné que Riot ne semble pas encore au point sur tous les détails, il y a fort à parier qu'il faille attendre encore plusieurs semaines, a minima, avant de le voir arriver sur les serveurs.

Spike Rush, le prochain mode de VALORANT ?

En attendant le lancement du mode Deathmatch, Riot pourrait implanter un autre mode de jeu, nommé Spike Rush. Celui-ci a été repéré dans les fichiers du jeu, mais reste assez mystérieux.

Cependant, les quelques informations données devraient nous aider à en savoir un peu plus. Outre le nom, il est précisé que les parties dureraient entre 8 et 12 minutes, une bonne alternative lorsque l'on sait qu'une partie « normale » peut aller jusqu'à 40 voire 50 minutes. Une modification sur la vitesse pourrait également être appliquée aux Agents, comme le sous-entend la mention « Speed Boost ». 
Ces informations doivent, bien entendu, être prises avec des pincettes tant que Riot Games ne les aura pas officialisées. Nous devrions en apprendre prochainement à ce sujet, puisque VALORANT arrivera sur PC dès le 2 juin prochain, pour tous les joueurs.
Un concours est organisé avec notre partenaire Instant Gaming, lequel vous permet de repartir avec le jeu vidéo de votre choix, des crédits FIFA ou des V-bucks.

Pour participer, vous n'avez qu'à cliquer sur le lien suivant → Choisir mon jeu vidéo !
Smiley tranquille0 Smiley heureux0 Smiley amoureux0 Smiley effrayé0 Smiley triste0 Smiley démon0

Ces articles pourraient vous intéresser

VALORANT : Riot aurait-il teasé le prochain Agent ?
VALORANT 22 mai 2020

VALORANT : Riot aurait-il teasé le prochain Agent ?
Il se pourrait que, suite à l'annonce de la date de sortie de VALORANT, Riot Games ait profité de l'occasion pour teaser le prochain Agent.
VALORANT partage sa date de sortie officielle
VALORANT 21 mai 2020

VALORANT partage sa date de sortie officielle
Riot Games vient d'annoncer la date de sortie de VALORANT, qui sera accessible à tous dès le début de ce mois de juin.
VALORANT : Les joueurs AFK seront pénalisés
VALORANT 15 mai 2020

VALORANT : Les joueurs AFK seront pénalisés
Afin de limiter les joueurs inactifs, Riot Games compte bien sanctionner un peu plus lourdement celles et ceux qui sont AFK durant une partie.

0 commentaire