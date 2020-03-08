The Witcher saison 2 : Geralt est rejoint par 4 nouveaux sorceleurs

Voir cette publication sur Instagram
What a surreal pleasure getting to work with Barry Gower and his amazing team. I hope they make me real pretty.
Coën, qui est interprété par Yasen Atour, est un sorceleur que les amateurs de la licence connaissent peut-être un peu moins. S'il ne fait pas partie de l'École du Loup, à laquelle Geralt appartient, il traîne à Kaer Morhen avec Vesemir et les autres. Il forme un lien particulièrement fort avec Ciri, il est donc probable de les voir passer beaucoup de temps ensemble dans la prochaine saison de The Witcher.
And once again, @PaulBullionLive demonstrating his witcher skills pic.twitter.com/aUv4FuDSCP— Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) February 22, 2020
What an honour to be part of @witchernetflix This wouldn’t be possible without my team @oliviabellmanagement the wonderful @shccasting and the captain of this incredible ship @laurenhissrich The work starts now. . #coen #thewitchernetflix #thewitcher #netflix #filmclubldn
Si nous avons désormais les noms des nouveaux sorceleurs, nous n'avons cependant toujours pas de date de sortie de la saison 2. Il faudra donc nous montrer encore un peu patients avant d'en savoir davantage.
https://t.co/mSKpJKJh2x— Kim Bodnia (@KimBodniaDK) February 29, 2020
I am very excited for this one
