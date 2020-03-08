The Witcher saison 2 : Geralt est rejoint par 4 nouveaux sorceleurs

The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red est devenu le deuxième plus gros studio européen

Depuis quelques années, CD Projekt Red s'est imposé comme l'un des studios les plus influents grâce à un certain The Witcher 3 et à l'annonce du fameux Cyberpunk 2077, qui promet d'être plus ambitieux que jamais. Ces derniers mois ont également été fructueux et par conséquent la valeur de l'entreprise a augmenté, lui octroyant la place de deuxième plus gros studio européen.