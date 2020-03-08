Petit Logo
The Witcher saison 2 : Geralt est rejoint par 4 nouveaux sorceleurs
Publié le 08 mars 2020
par Jeanne
3391
points

La série Netflix The Witcher est une réussite totale, et la plateforme de streaming souhaite évidemment surfer sur la vague de ce succès. Ainsi, la deuxième saison est déjà en tournage et de nouveaux sorceleurs ont rejoint Geralt.
Disponible sur la plateforme Netflix depuis le mois de décembre, la série The Witcher a su captiver l'attention des spectateurs, qu'ils soient fans de licence ou non, si bien que Netflix est déjà en train de tourner la deuxième saison. 

De nouveaux acteurs auprès de Geralt !

Si Henry Cavill a parfaitement su s'adapter au rôle de Geralt, quatre nouveaux sorceleurs vont rejoindre le casting d'après un rapport du site de fiable Redanian Intelligence. À l'affiche, nous retrouverons donc Vesemir, Lambert, Eskel et Coën, respectivement joués par Kim Bodnia (The Bridge), Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) et Yasel Atour (Ben-Hur). 

Le tournage de la saison 2 ayant débuté en février, les informations concernant les nouveaux sorceleurs ne sont arrivées qu'il y a peu, mais si vous voulez avoir plus d'informations concernant la série, il faut vous attarder sur les comptes Instagram des acteurs. En effet, Rasmussen a récemment posté qu'il travaillait avec Barrie Gower (maquilleur prothésiste). 

 
 
 
Voir cette publication sur Instagram

What a surreal pleasure getting to work with Barry Gower and his amazing team. I hope they make me real pretty.

Une publication partagée par Thue Rasmussen (@thuerasmussen) le


Cependant, nous nous interrogeons quant au travail de Gower pour le personnage d'Eskel. Nous pouvons remarquer qu'il a de nombreuses cicatrices, tout comme Geralt, cela signifie-t-il que nous pourrions avoir une scène dans laquelle Eskel se retrouve dans de sales histoires ? Nous en saurons plus prochainement.

Pendant ce temps, Paul Bullion qui interprète Lambert s'entraîne à manier l'épée comme nous le montre la vidéo ci-dessous.
Coën, qui est interprété par Yasen Atour, est un sorceleur que les amateurs de la licence connaissent peut-être un peu moins. S'il ne fait pas partie de l'École du Loup, à laquelle Geralt appartient, il traîne à Kaer Morhen avec Vesemir et les autres. Il forme un lien particulièrement fort avec Ciri, il est donc probable de les voir passer beaucoup de temps ensemble dans la prochaine saison de The Witcher.


Si Mark Hamill était attendu par les fans pour interpréter Vesemir, c'est finalement l'acteur Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) qui a été sollicité pour rejoindre le casting. Il a récemment confirmé sa présence dans la série. 
Si nous avons désormais les noms des nouveaux sorceleurs, nous n'avons cependant toujours pas de date de sortie de la saison 2. Il faudra donc nous montrer encore un peu patients avant d'en savoir davantage.
0 commentaire