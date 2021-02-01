Pokémon Épée et Bouclier est le jeu le plus vendu depuis Or et Argent

Here are the top 10 best sellers on Switch.



Both Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing are over 30m sold.



SM3D All Stars now at 8.32m

Ring Fit now at 8.68m

Paper Mario over 3m

Luigi's Mansion 3 over 9m

Clubhouse Games over 2.6m

Xenoblade DE at 1.5m



Sword and Shield over 20m. pic.twitter.com/hvTkYgIELS