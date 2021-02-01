Petit Logo
Pokémon Épée et Bouclier

Pokémon Épée et Bouclier est le jeu le plus vendu depuis Or et Argent

Sorti en novembre 2019, Pokémon Épée et Bouclier est désormais le jeu le plus vendu depuis la parution de Pokémon Or et Argent en 1999.
 
Publié le 01 février 2021
par Jeanne Bernier
En ce début de mois de février, Nintendo vient de publier son rapport financier dans lequel nous avons pu avoir les chiffres de Pokémon Épée et Bouclier. D'après les résultats, nous pouvons dire que le titre se porte encore bien, puisque ce dernier est devenu le jeu Pokémon le plus vendu depuis les versions Or et Argent

Pokémon Épée et Bouclier est en effet le troisième titre de la franchise à dépasser les 20 millions de copies vendues, juste derrière Or et Argent et Bleu et Rouge.

Pokémon Or et Argent a dépassé les 23 millions de ventes sur GameBoy en 2010, mais reste en deuxième position derrière l'iconique Pokémon Rouge et Bleu qui lui, s'est vendu à plus de 31 millions d'unités à travers le monde. 

En plus de cette belle performance, le rapport indique également que la Nintendo Switch a dépassé les chiffres de la 3DS, avec près de 80 millions de consoles vendues contre 75,94 millions de 3DS à ce jour.
Il ne faut pas oublier que la sortie d'Animal Crossing: New Horizons en mars 2020 a permis à la firme de vendre davantage de Nintendo Switch et de Nintendo Switch Lite. À ce jour, le jeu insulaire se place en deuxième position des jeux les plus vendus chez Nintendo, derrière l'indétrônable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.  

L'année 2020 a été plus que bénéfique pour la société, et 2021 s'annonce sous les meilleurs auspices avec, on l'espère, l'annonce de la Nintendo Switch Pro.
