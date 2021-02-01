Pokémon Épée et Bouclier est le jeu le plus vendu depuis Or et Argent

Here are the top 10 best sellers on Switch.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 1, 2021
Both Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing are over 30m sold.
SM3D All Stars now at 8.32m
Ring Fit now at 8.68m
Paper Mario over 3m
Luigi's Mansion 3 over 9m
Clubhouse Games over 2.6m
Xenoblade DE at 1.5m
Sword and Shield over 20m. pic.twitter.com/hvTkYgIELS
Pokémon Or et Argent a dépassé les 23 millions de ventes sur GameBoy en 2010, mais reste en deuxième position derrière l'iconique Pokémon Rouge et Bleu qui lui, s'est vendu à plus de 31 millions d'unités à travers le monde.
Il ne faut pas oublier que la sortie d'Animal Crossing: New Horizons en mars 2020 a permis à la firme de vendre davantage de Nintendo Switch et de Nintendo Switch Lite. À ce jour, le jeu insulaire se place en deuxième position des jeux les plus vendus chez Nintendo, derrière l'indétrônable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
The Nintendo Switch has now sold in 79.87 million units of hardware as of December 31, 2020— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 1, 2021
This includes 66.34 million Switch units and 13.53 million Switch Lite units
The Nintendo Switch has surpassed the Nintendo 3DS in lifetime sales, the latter sold 75.94 million to date pic.twitter.com/CZ2gvv8263
