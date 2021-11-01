Fortnite : La version chinoise va fermer ses portes

Par ailleurs, toujours sur le réseau social, l'analyste Daniel Ahmad a déclaré que tous les efforts des développeurs pour cette version n'avaient plus aucun sens au vu des coûts engendrés par les différentes modifications apportées. Cette décision était donc la meilleure à prendre.
BREAKING NEWS— arkheops (@itsarkheops) October 31, 2021
According to the Fortnite China official website, Fortnite China has come to an end.
"The test of 'Fortress Night' has come to an end. We will shut down the server in the near future. -" pic.twitter.com/i8T9gcnHWu
Pour ce qui est de la version mondiale, accessible dans la plupart des pays, est en pleine saison 8. Les développeurs continuent leur travail en ajoutant sans cesse du nouveau contenu.
So ultimately when Epic and Tencent decided to bring Fortnite to China they had a licensing agreement for x years and it's clear that the cost of changes / operating the game / extending the license does not make sense anymore, given there is no approval for it at this point.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 1, 2021
