Fortnite : La version chinoise va fermer ses portes

BREAKING NEWS According to the Fortnite China official website, Fortnite China has come to an end. "The test of 'Fortress Night' has come to an end. We will shut down the server in the near future. -" pic.twitter.com/i8T9gcnHWu

So ultimately when Epic and Tencent decided to bring Fortnite to China they had a licensing agreement for x years and it's clear that the cost of changes / operating the game / extending the license does not make sense anymore, given there is no approval for it at this point.