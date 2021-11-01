Petit Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite : La version chinoise va fermer ses portes

Malgré les efforts des développeurs, la version chinoise de Fortnite va fermer ses portes durant ce mois de novembre.
 
Publié le 01 novembre 2021
par Pauline Bernier
0
À lire également Fortnite : Quand se termine la saison 8 du chapitre 2 ? Fortnite : Quand se termine la saison 8 du chapitre 2 ?
Ce n'est un secret pour personne, la Chine a certaines restrictions en ce qui concerne les jeux vidéo qui se montrent assez sévères, avec notamment des censures pour les jeux violents (guerre, combat...). De ce fait, le battle royale d'Epic Games a sa propre version de Fortnite, celle-ci étant exploitée par Tencent, avec par exemple la non-possibilité d'acheter in-game, ou encore la modification de certains cosmétiques jugés trop offensants.

Répondant aux critères imposés par la Chine, cette version n'a jamais été vraiment approuvée par le gouvernement chinois et a toujours été qualifiée comme étant une version test du titre, bien que le jeu soit resté en bêta pendant plusieurs mois. Avec les nouvelles lois entrées en vigueur obligeant les mineurs à ne joueur que 3h maximum par semaine aux jeux en ligne, Epic Games a donc annoncé la fermeture, étape par étape, de son battle royale dans le pays.

Cette information a été repérée par arkheops sur Twitter via le site officiel de Fortnite Chine d'Epic Games, avec une fermeture définitive fixée au 15 novembre.
Par ailleurs, toujours sur le réseau social, l'analyste Daniel Ahmad a déclaré que tous les efforts des développeurs pour cette version n'avaient plus aucun sens au vu des coûts engendrés par les différentes modifications apportées. Cette décision était donc la meilleure à prendre.
Pour ce qui est de la version mondiale, accessible dans la plupart des pays, est en pleine saison 8. Les développeurs continuent leur travail en ajoutant sans cesse du nouveau contenu.
Un concours est organisé avec notre partenaire Instant Gaming, lequel vous permet de repartir avec le jeu vidéo de votre choix, des crédits FIFA ou des V-bucks.

Pour participer, vous n'avez qu'à cliquer sur le lien suivant → Choisir mon jeu vidéo !
Smiley tranquille0 Smiley heureux0 Smiley amoureux0 Smiley effrayé0 Smiley triste0 Smiley démon0

Ces articles pourraient vous intéresser

Glisser sur les amas de fumée à Steamy Stacks, défi Reine du Cube
Fortnite 26 octobre 2021

Glisser sur les amas de fumée à Steamy Stacks, défi Reine du Cube
Glisser sur les amas de fumée à Steamy Stacks est l'un des défis dédiés au personnage Reine du Cube. Retrouvez nos astuces pour la valider rapidement.
Utiliser un poisson-ombre ou pierre d'ombre et utiliser Traverser, défi Reine du Cube
Fortnite 26 octobre 2021

Utiliser un poisson-ombre ou pierre d'ombre et utiliser Traverser, défi Reine du Cube
Utiliser un poisson-ombre ou une pierre d'ombre et utiliser Traverser pendant 3 s près d'un joueur est l'un des défis dédiés au personnage Reine du Cube. Retrouvez nos astuces pour la valider rapidement.
Extorquer des adversaires, défi Reine du Cube
Fortnite 26 octobre 2021

Extorquer des adversaires, défi Reine du Cube
Extorquer des adversaires est l'un des défis dédiés au personnage Reine du Cube. Retrouvez nos astuces pour la valider rapidement.

0 commentaire