Calendrier : Les sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mars 2026

Crimson Desert : MàJ 2.02.00 du 11 septembre 2026, patch notes et détails
Retrouvez tous les détails et le patch notes de la mise à jour 2.02.00, déployée le 11 septembre 2026, de Crimson Desert.
À lire également
Crimson Desert : Date de sortie, plateformes, gameplay, tout savoir avant sa sortie
|
Jeu
|Date de sortie
|Plateforme(s)
|World of Warcraft Midnight
|2 mars
|PC
|Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered
|3 mars
|PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, Switch 2, PC
|Scott Pilgrim EX
|3 mars
|PS5, PS4, Switch 1, PC
|Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori
|3 mars
|PC (accès anticipé)
|Homura Hime
|4 mars
|PC
|Pokémon Pokopia
|5 mars
|Switch 2
|Marathon
|5 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, PC
|Planet of Lana II
|5 mars
|PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, Switch 2, PC
|Slay the Spire 2
|5 mars
|PC (accès anticipé)
|Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse
|5 mars
|PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, PC
|Lost and Found Co.
|6 mars
|PC
|Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator
|10 mars
|PC (accès anticipé)
|Ghost of Yotei: Legends
|10 mars
|PS5
|Subnautica Below Zero
|10 mars
|Appareils iOS/Android
|Collector's Cove
|12 mars
|PS5, Switch 1, PC
|John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
|12 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, PC
|Solasta 2
|12 mars
|PC (accès anticipé)
|Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|12 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC
|Greedfall 2: The Dying World (1.0)
|12 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, PC
|DarkSwitch
|12 mars
|PC
|Timberborn (1.0)
|12 mars
|PC
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|13 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC
|WWE 2K26
|13 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
|16 mars
|PS5, PC
|MLB The Show 26
|17 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1
|Fallen Tear: The Ascension
|17 mars
|(PC (accès anticipé)
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|18 mars
|Switch 2
|Crimson Desert
|19 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, PC
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
|19 mars
|PC
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
|23 mars
|Appareils iOS/Android
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|25 mars
|Switch 2
|Tales of the Shire
|25 mars
|Switch 2
|Life is Strange: Reunion
|26 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, PC
|Screamer
|26 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, PC
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|26 mars
|Switch 2
|Nova Roma
|26 mars
|PC
|New Super Lucky's Tale
|26 mars
|PS5
|Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
|26 mars
|Switch 2
|OPUS: Prism Peak
|26 mars
|Switch 1, Switch 2, PC
|Project Songbird
|27 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series PC
|Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection
|27 mars
|PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, PC
|Legacy of Kain: Ascendance
|31 mars
|PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1, Switch 2, PC
commentaire (0)