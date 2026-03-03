Calendrier : Les sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mars 2026

Envie de savoir ce que vous réserve le mois de mars 2026 ? Retrouvez un récapitulatif des jeux sortant dans les prochaines semaines.

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mars 2026

Jeu Date de sortie Plateforme(s) World of Warcraft Midnight 2 mars PC Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered 3 mars PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, Switch 2, PC Scott Pilgrim EX 3 mars PS5, PS4, Switch 1, PC Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori 3 mars PC (accès anticipé) Homura Hime 4 mars PC Pokémon Pokopia 5 mars Switch 2 Marathon 5 mars PS5, Xbox Series, PC Planet of Lana II 5 mars PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, Switch 2, PC Slay the Spire 2 5 mars PC (accès anticipé) Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse 5 mars PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, PC Lost and Found Co. 6 mars PC Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator 10 mars PC (accès anticipé) Ghost of Yotei: Legends 10 mars PS5 Subnautica Below Zero 10 mars Appareils iOS/Android Collector's Cove 12 mars PS5, Switch 1, PC John Carpenter's Toxic Commando 12 mars PS5, Xbox Series, PC Solasta 2 12 mars PC (accès anticipé) Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake 12 mars PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC Greedfall 2: The Dying World (1.0) 12 mars PS5, Xbox Series, PC DarkSwitch 12 mars PC Timberborn (1.0) 12 mars PC Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection 13 mars PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC WWE 2K26 13 mars PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin 16 mars PS5, PC MLB The Show 26 17 mars PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1 Fallen Tear: The Ascension 17 mars (PC (accès anticipé) Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun 18 mars Switch 2 Crimson Desert 19 mars PS5, Xbox Series, PC Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 19 mars PC The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin 23 mars Appareils iOS/Android Disney Dreamlight Valley 25 mars Switch 2 Tales of the Shire 25 mars Switch 2 Life is Strange: Reunion 26 mars PS5, Xbox Series, PC Screamer 26 mars PS5, Xbox Series, PC Super Mario Bros. Wonder 26 mars Switch 2 Nova Roma 26 mars PC New Super Lucky's Tale 26 mars PS5 Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 26 mars Switch 2 OPUS: Prism Peak 26 mars Switch 1, Switch 2, PC Project Songbird 27 mars PS5, Xbox Series PC Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection 27 mars PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 1, PC Legacy of Kain: Ascendance 31 mars PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1, Switch 2, PC













Tous les mois, les joueurs et les joueuses, venant de différentes plateformes, peuvent découvrir de nouveaux jeux. Qu'il s'agisse de AAA ou de titres indépendants, les semaines à venir vont être (très) chargées et nous promettent de belles aventures vidéoludiques, notamment avec le retour de licences phares mais aussi de nouvelles expériences. D'ailleurs, il se peut que vous soyez un peu perdus à ce sujet.Ainsi, nous vous proposons, dans ce qui suit,, afin que vous y voyiez un peu plus clair et que vous puissiez vous préparer au mieux.Ci-dessous, vous pouvez retrouver. Pour chacun d'entre eux, nous vous donnons, bien évidemment, sa date de sortie ainsi que les plateformes concernées.Comme vous pourrez le constater avec le listing qui suit, le mois de mars 2026 sera très chargé, notamment avec l'arrivée du très intriguant et attendu. De plus, les joueurs et les joueuses appréciant les jeux de simulation vont très probablement se plonger pendant de nombreuses heures dans. Ce mois de mars sera également l'occasion pour la communauté de découvrir le nouveau jeu de Bungie, soit. Sans oublier, le retour de Monster Hunter, avec Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, et de Life is Strange, avec Life is Strange: Reunion. Mais, sans plus attendre, voiciSi vous repérez un oubli majeur de notre part, n'hésitez pas à nous le signaler dans la section commentaires ci-dessous afin que nous puissions mettre à jour ce. Rendez-vous donc dans les prochaines semaines pour découvrir toutes ces nouvelles expériences vidéoludiques.