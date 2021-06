Les Sims : Un acteur donne les secrets du langage Simlish

So. I was the male voice on The Sims 2, and a bunch of other Sims games.



I recorded hours + hours + hours of Simlish.

When I started the gig, they told me a lil’ secret:



There is no Simlish.

— And no script. —



The actors just make up gibberish.

But...



