CoD Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard : Les joueurs bannis de Warzone le sont aussi sur Vanguard

Plusieurs rapports indiquent que les tricheurs bannis de Call of Duty: Warzone le sont également de Call of Duty: Vanguard.
 
Publié le 17.09.2021
par Jeanne Bernier
Quelle a été la surprise de plusieurs joueurs lorsqu'ils ont voulu tester la bêta de Call of Duty: Vangard mais qu'ils se sont rendus compte qu'ils étaient tout simplement bannis du jeu. Plusieurs captures d'écran ont effet envahi les réseaux sociaux, ces dernières provenant des joueurs mécontents et qui ont été bannis auparavant du battle royale Warzone.
Sur Twitter, le compte Charlie Intel a confirmé que les joueurs qui ont reçu une interdiction de compte ou de matériel sur Call of Duty: Warzone ne peuvent en effet pas jouer à la bêta de Call of Duty: Vanguard. Par ailleurs, Raven Software, qui est à la tête du battle royale, a récemment confirmé qu'il avait imposé des interdictions matérielles en plus des interdictions de comptes.
Normalement, cela est censé empêcher les cheaters de recréer de nouveaux comptes puisque l'interdiction est liée à un identifiant matériel unique, qui est lui-même lié au PC du joueur. Toutefois, rien ne les arrête puisqu'un marché a vu le jour, et celui-ci propose aux joueurs malintentionnés des logiciels qui usurpent des identifiants matériels. Ils peuvent aussi modifier leur matériel pour générer un nouvel identifiant.
Rappelons qu'Activision a réaffirmé lors de la révélation de Call of Duty: Vanguard qu'un système anti-triche sera déployé avant cette fin d'année 2021 dans Call of Duty: Warzone.
