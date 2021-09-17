Call of Duty: Vanguard : Les joueurs bannis de Warzone le sont aussi sur Vanguard

If anyone wanted proof, here's a pic from a cheating Discord filled with WZ cheaters complaining LOL https://t.co/ZLucUVsyTM pic.twitter.com/JExaU4XGX2 — NYSL Mavriq (@MavriqGG) September 16, 2021

If you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone - including hardware or account banned - you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.



For those in the cheats Discords/forums etc. asking why, I think it's pretty obvious why. But thought I'd let you know. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 16, 2021

@ATVIAssist I am shadow banned on vanguard because I am permanent banned on mw ans warzone, and I might get permanent Ban on it just like a guy that I know, so I just spent 60 euros to get shadow Banned on a fresh game, at least tell people that that’s the case, such a bullshit!! — owais (@owais26584651) September 16, 2021

