Call of Duty: Vanguard : Les joueurs bannis de Warzone le sont aussi sur Vanguard

Sur Twitter, le compte Charlie Intel a confirmé que les joueurs qui ont reçu une interdiction de compte ou de matériel sur Call of Duty: Warzone ne peuvent en effet pas jouer à la bêta de Call of Duty: Vanguard. Par ailleurs, Raven Software, qui est à la tête du battle royale, a récemment confirmé qu'il avait imposé des interdictions matérielles en plus des interdictions de comptes.
If anyone wanted proof, here's a pic from a cheating Discord filled with WZ cheaters complaining LOL https://t.co/ZLucUVsyTM pic.twitter.com/JExaU4XGX2— NYSL Mavriq (@MavriqGG) September 16, 2021
Normalement, cela est censé empêcher les cheaters de recréer de nouveaux comptes puisque l'interdiction est liée à un identifiant matériel unique, qui est lui-même lié au PC du joueur. Toutefois, rien ne les arrête puisqu'un marché a vu le jour, et celui-ci propose aux joueurs malintentionnés des logiciels qui usurpent des identifiants matériels. Ils peuvent aussi modifier leur matériel pour générer un nouvel identifiant.
If you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone - including hardware or account banned - you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 16, 2021
For those in the cheats Discords/forums etc. asking why, I think it's pretty obvious why. But thought I'd let you know.
Rappelons qu'Activision a réaffirmé lors de la révélation de Call of Duty: Vanguard qu'un système anti-triche sera déployé avant cette fin d'année 2021 dans Call of Duty: Warzone.
@ATVIAssist I am shadow banned on vanguard because I am permanent banned on mw ans warzone, and I might get permanent Ban on it just like a guy that I know, so I just spent 60 euros to get shadow Banned on a fresh game, at least tell people that that’s the case, such a bullshit!!— owais (@owais26584651) September 16, 2021
0 commentaire