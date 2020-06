Today’s #ModernWarfare playlist update is now live!

· Adding Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only

· Adding Gunfight Blueprints

· Adding One in the Chamber

· Adding Realism Ground War



And for #Warzone players, we’ll be bringing Plunder variant, Blood Money back this Thursday, June 18th! pic.twitter.com/lhSfowI1yh