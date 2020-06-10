Resident Evil 8 : Trois protagonistes seraient jouables

Petit Logo
10 juin 2020
Jeanne Bernier
De nouvelles rumeurs viennent alimenter les informations concernant Resident Evil 8. Il semblerait que trois personnages seraient jouables.
Alors que de nouvelles rumeurs nous ont donné plusieurs détails sur Resident Evil 8 concernant les lieux et les ennemis, nous apprenons désormais qu'il n'y aura pas deux, mais trois personnages jouables, contrairement à ce que nous pensions il y a quelques jours suite aux récentes fuites. En effet, l'insider bien connu du milieu, Dusk Golem, a fait de nouvelles révélations sur les protagonistes au cœur de Resident Evil 8.

Si Ethan est bel et bien de la partie, ce dernier sera jouable environ 50 % à 60 % du jeu. Un second personnage sera jouable entre 30 à 40 % du jeu. Il pourrait très certainement s'agir d'Emily, la jeune femme que rencontrera Ethan dans le Village. Pour finir, un troisième personnage sera jouable quant à lui environ 10 % du jeu. Si nous n'avons aucune information quant à son identité, il pourrait peut-être s'agir du personnage de Chris Redfield, qui, selon certaines rumeurs, aurait un rôle important dans ce titre.

Aussi, les personnages de Resident Evil 8 auront des caractéristiques différentes et se joueront donc différemment.
Ces informations ne sont pour le moment que des rumeurs. Nous devons donc attendre les annonces officielles de la part de Capcom.
