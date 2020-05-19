Petit Logo
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption fête ses 10 ans d'existence sur les réseaux sociaux
Publié le 19 mai 2020
par Jeanne Bernier
Il y a dix ans maintenant sortait Red Dead Redemption. À cette occasion, nombreux sont les joueurs qui ont voulu lui rendre hommage.
Alors que Red Dead Redemption 2 est sorti en octobre 2018, Red Dead Redemption premier du nom vient tout juste de fêter ses dix années d'existence, puisqu'il est lui sorti en 2010 sur PS3 et Xbox 360. Le jeu de Rockstar Games offrait à sa communauté un cadre très différent de ce qu'elle avait l'habitude de voir, notamment avec Grand Theft Auto. En effet, grâce Red Dead Redemption les joueurs se retrouvaient téléportés en 1911 à la conquête de l'Ouest, et si ce jeu a su séduire ces derniers, c'est grâce à cette période si particulière, mais également grâce à sa bande originale et à ses personnages charismatiques.

En cet anniversaire si spécial, c'est donc naturellement qu'une vague d'hommages a eu lieu sur les réseaux sociaux de la part des joueurs, mais également du premier concerné, à savoir le studio Rockstar Games.
Comme le font remarquer certains joueurs, un nouveau cap a été franchi concernant Red Dead Redemption, comme si une page se tournait pour laisser place à la nouveauté, notamment avec l'arrivée de Red Dead Redemption 2 il y a deux ans de cela. Une chose est sûre, Red Dead Redemption a marqué l'histoire du jeu vidéo et a su faire voyager des millions de joueurs à travers le temps.
