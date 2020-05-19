Red Dead Redemption fête ses 10 ans d'existence sur les réseaux sociaux

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Red Dead Redemption, John Marston's journey to bury his past and reunite with his family.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 18, 2020
To honor the occasion, please enjoy an acoustic rendition of "Far Away" from the soundtrack, performed by Jose Gonzalez in the summer of 2010. pic.twitter.com/O0tpfTLqjB
Happy anniversary to one of the most influential games I’ve ever played. Red Dead Redemption was the first video game to make me cry, to make me realize that video games were so much more than pixels on a screen. Thank You, John Marston. Thank you @rockstargames pic.twitter.com/RJJbkw1zX9— Shelby Royal (@NerdyFox1223) May 19, 2020
Red Dead Redemption was such a great game. I was 17 and beat it on prom day. Almost skipped prom night just to keep playing https://t.co/H7uNniFuLK— Alex Schlimme (@SchlimmeAG) May 18, 2020
Comme le font remarquer certains joueurs, un nouveau cap a été franchi concernant Red Dead Redemption, comme si une page se tournait pour laisser place à la nouveauté, notamment avec l'arrivée de Red Dead Redemption 2 il y a deux ans de cela. Une chose est sûre, Red Dead Redemption a marqué l'histoire du jeu vidéo et a su faire voyager des millions de joueurs à travers le temps.
Happy decade Red Dead Redemption. @RockstarGames thanks for being my favorite game of all time, shaping me as a man and giving me some of my best memories in gaming but also in my life. Thanks partner.— S P L ^ Z E R (@iAmSplazer) May 18, 2020
0 commentaire