Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered : Un lancement très réussi sur Steam

Spider-Man player's peak up from yesterday, but GoW keeps the Top Spot for PlayStation on Steam



Peak Players

• God of War: 73,529

• Spider-Man: 66,436

• Horizon ZD: 56,557

• Days Gone: 27,450



Spider-Man is $60 vs God of War $50 though so will be #1 Biggest Launch in Revenue pic.twitter.com/TGIcf7vfeW