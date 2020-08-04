Petit Logo
Fall Guys

Fall Guys subit une vague de review bombing

Quelques heures à peine après son lancement, le party game déjanté connaît une vague de review bombing, notamment à cause des problèmes de serveurs.
 
Publié le 05 août 2020
par Corentin Rimbert
Fall Guys est littéralement victime de son succès. Malgré deux bêtas ayant eu lieu en amont de son lancement ce 4 août, les serveurs n'ont pas réussi à tenir face à la vague de joueurs qui ont voulu tenter l'expérience, que ce soit sur PC via Steam ou PlayStation 4. Suite à cette arrivée massive de joueurs, Mediatonic a tenté à plusieurs reprises de résoudre ces problèmes de serveurs, qui empêchaient principalement les utilisateurs de lancer une partie, même si certains problèmes persistent.

De ce fait, nombre de joueurs se sont plaints sur les réseaux sociaux, mais aussi sur la page Steam du jeu, en publiant des commentaires négatifs. Pour faire face à cette vague, les développeurs ont pris les devants sur les réseaux sociaux en demandant à la communauté et aux personnes qui auraient pu être frustrées de ne pas pouvoir lancer une partie de prendre leur mal en patience et d'être compréhensifs, et ne pas poster d'avis négatifs peu pertinents.
Malgré tout, la plupart des avis sur Steam restent positifs, les évaluations étant même « très positives » au moment où nous écrivons ces lignes. Qui plus est, la communauté a souhaité aider le jeu en publiant des « positive-bombed » ce qui n'a évidemment pas manqué de faire réagir les développeurs, touchés par cet acte.
Si la priorité pour les développeurs est pour le moment la stabilité des serveurs, du contenu inédit sera par la suite implanté dans Fall Guys, lequel a déjà été brièvement abordé par Mediatonic.
Si vous souhaitez avoir de plus amples informations sur Fall Guys ou rejoindre une communauté active pour partager d'agréables moments avec d'autres joueurs, nous vous invitons à rejoindre le Discord communautaire Fall Guys France.
