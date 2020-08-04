Fall Guys subit une vague de review bombing

Malgré tout, la plupart des avis sur Steam restent positifs, les évaluations étant même « très positives » au moment où nous écrivons ces lignes. Qui plus est, la communauté a souhaité aider le jeu en publiant des « positive-bombed » ce qui n'a évidemment pas manqué de faire réagir les développeurs, touchés par cet acte.
We're currently being review-bombed on Steam...— Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020
We're working really hard to get running smoothly for SO MANY players!
We know it's super frustrating, but if you could hold off from negatively reviewing - Until you get chance to play the game, it would really help us out
Si la priorité pour les développeurs est pour le moment la stabilité des serveurs, du contenu inédit sera par la suite implanté dans Fall Guys, lequel a déjà été brièvement abordé par Mediatonic.
Wow, you are seriously the best!— Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020
You've positive-bombed our review score back to Mostly Positive! I didn't know that was a thing?
Thank you so much for your belief in what we're building here!
Hopefully server issues will continue to improve!
Community of The Year 2020 pic.twitter.com/6Cha74fwb4
