Steam accusé de diffusion de contenus extrémistes par l'ADL

Justine Manchuelle Publié par Justine Manchuelle
le 15 novembre 2024 à 16h25
Si Valve veille à assurer un environnement sain pour les joueurs, l'Anti-Defamation League mène une action contre Steam suite à la découverte de propos haineux et extrémistes.
Steam accusé de diffusion de contenus extrémistes par l'ADL
Dans les conditions d'utilisation de Steam, il est mentionné que la conduite en ligne des utilisateurs et leurs rapports avec les autres souscripteurs doivent être conformes aux Règles de bonne conduite. À l'heure où les propos haineux, discriminants ou homophobes sont de plus en plus surveillés par les services de modération, Steam fait pourtant office de mauvais élève. La plateforme de Valve a récemment fait l'objet d'une enquête réalisée par l'ADL, l'Anti-Defamation League. Or, il est fait mention de millions de commentaires et d'images problématiques.

Plus d'un million d'utilisateurs de Steam partageraient du contenu haineux

Pour cette analyse, l'ADL a analysé une quantité phénoménale de contenus : plus de 458 millions de profils d'utilisateurs, 152 millions d'images de profils et d'avatars de groupes et 610 millions de commentaires. L'objectif était de mettre en lumière les dérives et comportements haineux, qu'il s'agisse de mots ou d'images utilisés sur la plateforme. Mais l'ADL a découvert plus de 184 000 mots-clés à caractère extrémiste plus ou moins explicites. Dans le même temps, ils ont recensé environ 1,5 million d'utilisateurs uniques et plus de 73 000 groupes ayant publié du contenu haineux ou extrémiste au moins une fois.


Les utilisateurs mal-intentionnés ont ainsi partagé sur Steam des messages antisémites, un soutien à des groupes terroristes ainsi que des symboles nazis. Selon l'ADL, cette profusion d'éléments haineux serait révélatrice d'un manque d'efficacité des outils de modération utilisés par Valve. De plus, les utilisateurs auraient connaissance de ces failles et utiliseraient des voies détournées pour transmettre leurs messages, comme des mots-clés semblant inoffensifs. 

À l'heure actuelle, Valve ne s'est pas exprimé au sujet de cette enquête et des accusations associées. Cependant, l'ADL invite l'entreprise à agir au plus vite en révisant totalement les systèmes de modération utilisés et en renforçant les politiques en vigueur concernant la diffusion de propos extrémistes et haineux.
Justine Manchuelle

Justine Manchuelle (Justine)

Niveau 35 Classe : Aléatoire (même le MJ a des doutes) Équipement : Un clavier, de la passion, une gourde et des crêpes Objectif : Vivre le meilleur des RPG (Rédiger et Partager avec GAMEWAVE)

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