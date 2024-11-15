Steam accusé de diffusion de contenus extrémistes par l'ADL

Si Valve veille à assurer un environnement sain pour les joueurs, l'Anti-Defamation League mène une action contre Steam suite à la découverte de propos haineux et extrémistes.

Plus d'un million d'utilisateurs de Steam partageraient du contenu haineux

1/ A new report from The ADL Center on Extremism found 1.8+ million unique pieces of extremist or hateful content on @Steam, the largest gaming marketplace in the world, including explicitly antisemitic, neo-Nazi and Islamist terrorist material. https://t.co/2uLOxOWeTQ pic.twitter.com/d6VA6Tida9 — ADL (@ADL) November 14, 2024

Dans les conditions d'utilisation de Steam, il est mentionné que la conduite en ligne des utilisateurs et leurs rapports avec les autres souscripteurs doivent être conformes aux Règles de bonne conduite. À l'heure où les propos haineux, discriminants ou homophobes sont de plus en plus surveillés par les services de modération, Steam fait pourtant office de mauvais élève.Or, il est fait mention de millions de commentaires et d'images problématiques.Pour cette analyse, l'ADL a analysé une quantité phénoménale de contenus : plus de 458 millions de profils d'utilisateurs, 152 millions d'images de profils et d'avatars de groupes et 610 millions de commentaires. L'objectif était de mettre en lumière les dérives et comportements haineux, qu'il s'agisse de mots ou d'images utilisés sur la plateforme. MaisDans le même temps, ils ontLes utilisateurs mal-intentionnés ont ainsi partagé sur Steam. Selon l'ADL, cette profusion d'éléments haineux seraitDe plus, les utilisateurs auraient connaissance de ces failles et utiliseraient des voies détournées pour transmettre leurs messages, comme des mots-clés semblant inoffensifs.À l'heure actuelle, Valve ne s'est pas exprimé au sujet de cette enquête et des accusations associées. Cependant, l'ADL invite l'entreprise à agir au plus vite en révisant totalement les systèmes de modération utilisés et en renforçant les politiques en vigueur concernant la diffusion de propos extrémistes et haineux.