Steam accusé de diffusion de contenus extrémistes par l'ADL

Gossip Harbor : Liens énergie gratuite (free energy links)
Retrouvez les liens Gossip Harbor du jour vous permettant de récupérer de l'énergie gratuitement, communément appelé free energy links par la communauté.
1/ A new report from The ADL Center on Extremism found 1.8+ million unique pieces of extremist or hateful content on @Steam, the largest gaming marketplace in the world, including explicitly antisemitic, neo-Nazi and Islamist terrorist material. https://t.co/2uLOxOWeTQ pic.twitter.com/d6VA6Tida9— ADL (@ADL) November 14, 2024
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