NBA 2K22 met à jour la note de près de 200 joueurs

Deux mois après sa sortie et deux semaines après le coup d'envoi de la NBA, NBA 2K22 a mis à jour la note de très nombreux joueurs, parfois revue à la hausse, parfois à la baisse.
 
Publié le 06 novembre 2021
par Corentin Rimbert
La saison 2021-2022 de la NBA est enfin lancée. Les développeurs de NBA 2K22 ont ainsi pu scruter le moindre match et voir si des changements ne pouvaient pas être effectués sur la note de certains joueurs, chose qui a, bien évidemment, été faite. Ainsi, ce sont au total 186 joueurs qui sont concernés, soit un joli petit paquet. Que ce soit avec une note améliorée ou diminuée, nous pouvons notamment mentionner Jimmy butler, Paul George ou encore DeMar DeRozan avec respectivement +1 +2 et +3 sur leurs notes respectives, alors que James Harden, Damian Lillard et Russell Westbrook subissent une perte de 2, 4 et 2 points.

Vous pouvez retrouver tous les changements de notes, d'ores et déjà disponible en jeu, ci-dessous.
  • Jimmy Butler : 92 OVR (+1)
  • James Harden : 92 OVR (-2)
  • Paul George : 90 OVR (+2)
  • Damian Lillard : 90 OVR (-4)
  • Ja Morant : 89 OVR (+4)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns : 89 OVR (+2)
  • Rudy Gobert : 89 OVR (+1)
  • Devin Booker : 89 OVR (-1)
  • Jayson Tatum : 89 OVR (-1)
  • Chris Paul : 89 OVR (-1)
  • DeMar DeRozan : 88 OVR (+3)
  • Zach LaVine : 88 OVR (+1)
  • LaMelo Ball : 87 OVR (+3)
  • Tobias Harris : 87 OVR (+2)
  • Jaylen Brown : 87 OVR (+1)
  • Bam Adebayo : 87 OVR (+1)
  • Domantas Sabonis : 87 OVR (+1)
  • Khris Middleton : 87 OVR (-1)
  • Dejounte Murray : 86 OVR (+4)
  • Jonas Valančiūnas : 86 OVR (+3)
  • Clint Capela : 85 OVR (-1)
  • Anthony Edwards : 84 OVR (+3)
  • R.J. Barrett : 84 OVR (+1)
  • Russell Westbrook : 84 OVR (-2)
  • Miles Bridges : 83 OVR (+5)
  • Harrison Barnes : 83 OVR (+5)
  • OG Anunoby : 83 OVR (+4)
  • Jarrett Allen : 83 OVR (+1)
  • Malcolm Brogdon : 83 OVR (+1)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie : 83 OVR (+1)
  • Nikola Vucevic : 83 OVR (-2)
  • De'Aaron Fox : 83 OVR (-2)
  • Scottie Barnes : 82 OVR (+6)
  • Evan Mobley : 82 OVR (+4)
  • Tyler Herro : 82 OVR (+3)
  • Wendell Carter Jr. : 82 OVR (+2)
  • Kyle Lowry : 82 OVR (-1)
  • Gordon Hayward : 82 OVR (-1)
  • Kristaps Porziņģis : 82 OVR (-2)
  • Richaun Holmes : 81 OVR (+2)
  • Terry Rozier III : 81 OVR (-1)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. : 81 OVR (-2)
  • D'Angelo Russell : 81 OVR (-2)
  • Michael Porter Jr. : 81 OVR (-3)
  • Cole Anthony : 80 OVR (+3)
  • Kyle Kuzma : 80 OVR (+3)
  • Montrezl Harrell : 80 OVR (+3)
  • Carmelo Anthony : 80 OVR (+2)
  • Saddiq Bey : 80 OVR (+2)
  • Al Horford : 80 OVR (+1)
  • Robert Williams : 80 OVR (+1)
  • Evan Fournier : 80 OVR (+1)
  • Myles Turner : 80 OVR (+1)
  • Jerami Grant : 80 OVR (-2)
  • Collin Sexton : 79 OVR (-3)
  • Chris Duarte : 79 OVR (+6)
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 79 OVR (+4)
  • Josh Giddey : 79 OVR (+4)
  • Alex Caruso : 79 OVR (+3)
  • Cameron Reddish : 79 OVR (+3)
  • Mohamed Bamba : 79 OVR (+3)
  • Bojan Bogdanović : 79 OVR (+2)
  • Gary Trent Jr. : 79 OVR (+2)
  • Ricky Rubio : 79 OVR (+1)
  • Aaron Gordon : 79 OVR (+1)
  • Devonte’ Graham : 79 OVR (+1)
  • Kelly Olynyk : 79 OVR (+1)
  • Eric Gordon : 79 OVR (+1)
  • Bogdan Bogdanović : 79 OVR (-1)
  • De'Andre Hunter : 79 OVR (-1)
  • Joe Ingles : 79 OVR (-1)
  • Anfernee Simons : 78 OVR (+3)
  • Nemanja Bjelica : 78 OVR (+3)
  • Patrick Beverley : 78 OVR (+2)
  • Seth Curry : 78 OVR (+1)
  • Patrick Mills : 78 OVR (+1)
  • Will Barton : 78 OVR (+1)
  • Jakob Poeltl : 78 OVR (+1)
  • Lauri Markkanen : 78 OVR (-1)
  • Grayson Allen : 77 OVR (+2)
  • De'Anthony Melton : 77 OVR (+2)
  • Tyrese Maxey : 77 OVR (+1)
  • Desmond Bane : 77 OVR (+1)
  • Davion Mitchell : 77 OVR (+1)
  • Marcus Morris Sr. : 77 OVR (-1)
  • Terrence Ross : 77 OVR (-1)
  • Monte Morris : 77 OVR (-1)
  • T.J. McConnell : 77 OVR (-1)
  • Cody Zeller : 77 OVR (-1)
  • Marcus Smart : 77 OVR (-2)
  • Enes Kanter : 77 OVR (-2)
  • Chris Boucher : 77 OVR (-2)
  • Thaddeus Young : 77 OVR (-2)
  • Reggie Jackson : 77 OVR (-3)
  • Malik Beasley : 77 OVR (-3)
  • Obi Toppin : 77 OVR (+1)
  • Torrey Craig : 78 OVR (+2)
  • Alperen Sengun : 76 OVR (+3)
  • Nassir Little : 76 OVR (+3)
  • Franz Wagner : 76 OVR (+2)
  • Devin Vassell : 76 OVR (+2)
  • Matisse Thybulle : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Furkan Korkmaz : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Luke Kennard : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Dwight Powell : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Josh Jackson : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Precious Achiuwa : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Lonnie Walker IV : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Jaden McDaniels : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Jarred Vanderbilt : 76 OVR (+1)
  • Terance Mann : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Brandon Clarke : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Kevin Huerter : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Jalen Suggs : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Facundo Campazzo : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Kevin Porter Jr. : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Jae'Sean Tate : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Jae Crowder : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Cameron Johnson : 76 OVR (-1)
  • Duncan Robinson : 76 OVR (-2)
  • Immanuel Quickley : 76 OVR (-2)
  • Blake Griffin : 76 OVR (-2)
  • Goran Dragić : 76 OVR (-2)
  • Joe Harris : 76 OVR (-3)
  • Javonte Green : 75 OVR (+3)
  • Georges Niang : 75 OVR (+2)
  • Damion Lee : 75 OVR (+2)
  • Isaiah Hartenstein : 75 OVR (+1)
  • Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk : 75 OVR (+1)
  • Aleksej Pokusevski : 75 OVR (+1)
  • Eric Paschall : 75 OVR (-1)
  • Malik Monk : 75 OVR (-1)
  • Rajon Rondo : 75 OVR (-1)
  • JaMychal Green : 75 OVR (-1)
  • Jeff Green : 75 OVR (-1)
  • Daniel Theis : 75 OVR (-1)
  • Davis Bertans : 75 OVR (-1)
  • Danny Green : 75 OVR (-2)
  • Nicolas Batum : 75 OVR (-2)
  • Robert Covington : 75 OVR (-3)
  • Grant Williams : 74 OVR (+4)
  • Cedi Osman : 74 OVR (+2)
  • Cody Martin:  74 OVR (+2)
  • DeAndre Bembry : 74 OVR (+2)
  • Pat Connaughton : 74 OVR (+1)
  • Trey Lyles : 74 OVR (+1)
  • Kevon Looney : 74 OVR (+1)
  • Patrick Williams : 74 OVR (-1)
  • Bryn Forbes : 74 OVR (-1)
  • Josh Richardson : 74 OVR (-2)
  • Payton Pritchard : 74 OVR (-2)
  • Alex Len : 74 OVR (-2)
  • Oshae Brissett : 74 OVR (-2)
  • David Nwaba : 74 OVR (-2)
  • Hamidou Diallo : 74 OVR (-3)
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl : 73 OVR (+3)
  • Nah'Shon Hyland : 73 OVR (+2)
  • Caleb Martin : 73 OVR (+1)
  • Usman Garuba : 73 OVR (+1)
  • Kent Bazemore : 73 OVR (-1)
  • Austin Rivers : 73 OVR (-1)
  • Goga Bitadze : 73 OVR (-1)
  • Frank Jackson : 73 OVR (-1)
  • Theo Maledon : 73 OVR (-1)
  • Kenrich Williams : 73 OVR (-1)
  • Taurean Prince : 73 OVR (-1)
  • Tomas Satoransky : 73 OVR (-2)
  • Cory Joseph : 73 OVR (-2)
  • Ty Jerome : 73 OVR (-2)
  • Herbert Jones : 72 OVR (+2)
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo : 72 OVR (+1)
  • Frank Ntilikina : 72 OVR (+1)
  • Tre Jones : 72 OVR (+1)
  • James Johnson : 72 OVR (-1)
  • D.J. Augustin : 72 OVR (-1)
  • Justise Winslow : 72 OVR (-2)
  • John Konchar : 72 OVR (-2)
  • Moritz Wagner : 72 OVR (-2)
  • Saben Lee : 72 OVR (-3)
  • Abdel Nader : 72 OVR (-3)
  • Nick Richards : 71 OVR (+2)
  • Ayo Dosunmu : 71 OVR (+1)
  • Semi Ojeleye : 71 OVR (-2)
  • Austin Reaves : 70 OVR (+2)
  • Greg Brown : 70 OVR (+1)
  • Justin Robinson : 68 OVR (+1)
NBA 2K22 reste disponible sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One et Series.
