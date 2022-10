Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pourrait proposer un pack de cartes des « Meilleurs succès »

🚨 MORE NEWS 🚨



To celebrate 20 years of Call Of Duty, a PAID "greatest hits map pack" is in development. On top of MW2 (2009) maps, these would also include other classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch & Sledgehammer's catalogue. Meant to be released for MWII Year 2. https://t.co/Prtn1kAIqn