Horizon: Forbidden West annonce le report de sa sortie et partage sa nouvelle date

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 18 February 2022! Pre-orders will begin next week, on 2 September. Are you ready to continue Aloy's journey?

Surprise announcement we know you’ve been waiting for: the Enhanced Performance Patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PlayStation 5 is live now!



Unlocks 60 FPS Mode

4K Checkerboard Resolution

Free for all PS5 players