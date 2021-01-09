Petit Logo
Dragon Age 4

Dragon Age 4 : Un concept-art inédit dévoilé par le producteur

Le producteur exécutif de Dragon Age 4 a dévoilé un nouveau concept-art, ce dernier semant le trouble au sein de la communauté.
 
Publié le 09 janvier 2021
par Jeanne Bernier

Lors de la cérémonie des Game Awards 2020, BioWare avait profité de l'occasion pour révéler la première bande-annonce de son prochain titre Dragon Age 4, bien que ce nom ne soit pas définitif. Depuis, celui-ci s'est fait assez discret, mais récemment sur le réseau social Twitter, le producteur exécutif du titre, Christian Dailey, a révélé un concept-art inédit
Plusieurs questions viennent à se poser : Qui est ce personnage ? Où est-il ? Sur quoi tire-t-il ? Serait-ce le prochain protagoniste ? À l'heure actuelle, BioWare se montre encore très mystérieux sur ces informations pourtant capitales.

Néanmoins, si cette publication a suscité pas mal de questionnements de la part des joueurs, l'ancien producteur Mark Darrah, qui ne fait plus partie du studio, semble en savoir davantage et s'amuse à titiller la communauté. De plus, ce dernier laisse planer le doute quant à son implication dans Dragon Age 4 en sous-entendant par la même occasion qu'il travaillerait toujours sur ce projet. 
Malgré ce nouveau concept-art, nous allons devoir prendre notre mal en patience avant de découvrir l'identité de ce personnage et surtout, connaître le rôle de Mark Darrah dans le développement de Dragon Age 4 malgré son départ de BioWare.
