Dragon Age 4 : Un concept-art inédit dévoilé par le producteur

Plusieurs questions viennent à se poser : Qui est ce personnage ? Où est-il ? Sur quoi tire-t-il ? Serait-ce le prochain protagoniste ? À l'heure actuelle, BioWare se montre encore très mystérieux sur ces informations pourtant capitales.
Just wanted to say Happy New Year to everyone. I hope all are safe and well. Here's to new beginnings... pic.twitter.com/Hy22jd0swl— Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) January 8, 2021
Malgré ce nouveau concept-art, nous allons devoir prendre notre mal en patience avant de découvrir l'identité de ce personnage et surtout, connaître le rôle de Mark Darrah dans le développement de Dragon Age 4 malgré son départ de BioWare.
Or... I could be faking outrage so that I can indirectly send people @ChristianDailey ‘s way...— Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) January 8, 2021
We may never know...
Maybe I’ll ask Christian which one he thinks it is tomorrow at work... https://t.co/BaP8GBRbLa
0 commentaire